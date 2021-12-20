STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coal to stay as major source of energy in foreseeable future: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Despite push for renewables, the country will require base load capacity of coal-based generation for stability and also for energy security, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Published: 20th December 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Coal mine, Coal miners, Mine workers, Labourers, Electricity, Mine fields

Representational image. ( AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Coal will stay as a major source of energy in the foreseeable future as it is an affordable source of energy with substantial reserve, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Despite push for renewables, the country will require base load capacity of coal-based generation for stability and also for energy security, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

"Being an affordable source of energy with substantial reserve, coal is going to stay as major source of energy in the foreseeable future," the minister said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.

He was responding to a query on the steps adopted by the government to effect a 'Coal Phasedown' as pledged at the COP26.

ALSO READ | India's coal import declines 27% to 16 million tonnes in October

The overarching decision titled 'Glasgow Climate Pact' reflects the various agreements between parties with regard to coal and fossil fuel subsidies.

The pact calls upon parties to accelerate the development, deployment and dissemination of technologies, and the adoption of policies, to transition towards low emission energy systems, including by rapidly scaling up the deployment of clean power generation, including accelerating efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal power and phaseout of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, he said.

It is evident the pact is not mandating the phasedown of coal power, and it is not setting any timelines for that, the minister noted.

​ALSO READ | Coal India to raise stock at thermal plants to over 45 million tonnes by fiscal-end

Further, it is only 'calling upon' parties to accelerate efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal power in line with national circumstances and recognising the need for support towards a just transition, the minister added.

Paris Agreement is a multilateral treaty for combating climate change.

Actions under Paris Agreement are nationally determined, and are undertaken in the context of equity, and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, he said.

Accordingly, while India has committed to clean energy; the pace of transition to cleaner energy sources in India is to be viewed in the light of national circumstances, and principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, the transfer of climate finance and low cost climate technologies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi Glasgow Climate Pact
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp