Royal Enfield to recall over 26,000 units of Classic 350 motorcycles to fix faulty brakes

Bullet-maker Royal Enfield on Monday said that their technical team has discovered a potential issue in one of the parts - the brake reaction bracket attached to the motorcycle swing arm - used specifically on the 2021 single-channel ABS and rear drum brake Classic 350 motorcycles.

The issue has been clearly isolated to the single-channel ABS, rear drum brake Classic 350 models, manufactured between September 1, 2021 and December 5, 2021.

"Under specific riding conditions, it was discovered that exceptionally higher braking load applied on the rear brake pedal could lead to potential damage of the reaction bracket, which could further lead to unusual braking noise, and potential deterioration of braking efficiency in extreme conditions," the company said in a statement.

It added, "Keeping the safety of customers in mind, and as a precautionary measure, we have decided to proactively call in close to 26,300 single-channel ABS and rear-drum-brake enabled Classic 350 models and reinforce the brake reaction bracket of the swing arm for all units."

Royal Enfield service teams, and/or local dealerships will reach out to consumers whose motorcycle Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number falls within the manufacturing period mentioned above. Consumers can also proactively visit the Royal Enfield website, reach out to their local Royal Enfield Workshops, or call Royal Enfield on 1800 210 007 to verify.

"At Royal Enfield, we have robust and rigorous testing and development protocols, and adhere to global validation standards of quality and durability. However, issues like this can arise under specific, extreme riding conditions, and we are committed to resolving this at the soonest, with minimum inconvenience for our customers," the company said.