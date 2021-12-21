STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Oriental Insurance Company categorised as public shareholder in Axis Bank

Axis Bank said The Oriental Insurance Company has been categorised to public category from promoter category shareholder in the bank.

Published: 21st December 2021 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Axis Bank

Axis Bank (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Axis Bank on Tuesday said The Oriental Insurance Company has been categorised to public category from promoter category shareholder in the bank.

In October, applications were made to BSE and NSE for reclassification of The New Oriental Insurance Co to public category from promoter category.

"In this regard...BSE and NSE vide their respective letters dated December 20, 2021, have granted their approval for the reclassification of the aforementioned promoter to public category from promoter category," Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

As per the shareholding pattern, The Oriental Insurance Co Ltd held 0.17 per cent stake in Axis Bank as on September 30, 2021.

Stock of Axis Bank traded at Rs 676.10 apiece on BSE, up by 0.19 per cent from the previous close.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Axis Bank Oriental Insurance Company
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp