Renewable energy capacity rises in FY22: Government

NEW DELHI: India has added 8.53 gigawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity, including large hydro units, during April-November of the current fiscal, said power and new & renewable energy minister RK Singh on Tuesday in the parliament.

The minister said, it is higher than 8.05 GW added in the entire 2020-21. India had added 9.14 GW of RE, including large hydro, in 2019-20 and 8.86 GW in 2020-21, as per the minister.

“Against the target of 175 GW, a total of 150.54 GW of the renewable energy capacity, including large hydro, has been installed in the country as on November 30, 2021. India has set a target of having 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022,” said the minister.

In another reply to the House, the minister informed that state-owned power NTPC has planned to have a total renewable energy (RE) capacity of 35 gigawatts (GW) by 2027 and is expected to generate 10 billion units (BU) of green energy in 2022-23.

As per his reply, NTPC has entered into the arena of green energy generation apart from managing 70 power stations. NTPC has 2.09 gigawatts (GW) of RE capacity, including solar, wind and hydro energy.

“The expected green energy generation by NTPC in the next fiscal year (2022-23) is 10 billion units (BU). NTPC intends to achieve up to 35 GW of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2027,” said the minister.