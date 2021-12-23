Government notifies semiconductor policy to push manufacturing

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The centre on Wednesday notified the semiconductor policy that aims to promote the manufacturing of semiconductor chips in the country. As per the notification, the government will provide up to 50% of the cost for setting up two semiconductors and two display fabs units. The Application window will start from 1 January and will be open for 45 days.

“The government may extend the benefits of Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) Scheme… Up to 2.5% of the outlay of the scheme shall be earmarked for meeting the R&D, skill development and training requirements for the development of semiconductor… Semiconductor Fab(s) set up in India will be supported through purchase preference in procurement of electronic products by the Government under the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order 2017,” reads the notification.

The semiconductor scheme was cleared by the Cabinet last week and is in line with the National Policy on Electronics 2019 (NPE 2019). One of the main strategies of NPE 2019 is to facilitate setting up of semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities and its eco-system for design and fabrication of chip components in the country.