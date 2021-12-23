STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IndiGo to sign codeshare agreement with Air France-KLM

The agreement is subject to government approval now and is likely to start by February 2022.

Published: 23rd December 2021

IndiGo flight

IndiGo has codeshare agreements with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines.(Representational image | PTI)

By PTI

Air France-KLM and IndiGo on Thursday announced that they have entered into a codeshare agreement that allows each airline to sell seats on the other's flights.

With this new partnership, Air France and KLM will offer their customers access to 25 new Indian destinations, a joint statement mentioned.

This means that once the codeshare agreement comes into force, Air France-KLM group will be able to sell seats, on its distribution system, of IndiGo flights on 25 domestic routes.

Similarly, IndiGo will also be able to sell seats on the European airline group's flights on more than 250 routes, the joint statement noted.

In a codeshare agreement, each airline on its distribution system can sell seats of other's flights.

From their hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France and KLM operate flights to four Indian cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

"Subject to government approval, this cooperation (codeshare) will start in February 2022," the statement mentioned.

IndiGo also has codeshare agreements with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year.

However, limited passenger flights have been operating between India and approximately 32 countries, including France and the Netherlands, under 'air bubble' arrangements.

