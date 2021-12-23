STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mindtree looks for acquisitions in strategic areas to access new markets

In May this year, Mindtree strengthened its IoT, AI and Industry 4.0 capabilities with the acquisition of NxT Digital Business from Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for Rs 198 crore.

Published: 23rd December 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Mindtree

Representational image (File photo)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Global technology services and digital transformation company Mindtree is looking for acquisitions that will complement or augment its capabilities in strategic focus areas and also provide access to new markets.

In May this year, Mindtree strengthened its IoT, AI and Industry 4.0 capabilities with the acquisition of NxT Digital Business from Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for Rs 198 crore. “This acquisition aligns with our vision to be the go-to digital transformation partner to our clients.

We are excited about the opportunities that we have been able to unlock with Mindtree NxT’s capabilities, which helped us win transformation deals last quarter at leading multinational manufacturers of consumer goods, industrial products, and building materials in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific, as well as an automotive major,” Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree, told The New Indian Express.

He added that focused M&As are an important part of the company’s growth strategy.  Mindtree was recently named a major contender in the Everest Group Internet of Things (IoT) Supply Chain Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. 

“This recognition has validated our ‘platform of platforms’ strategy built on the Mindtree NxT Insights Platform that helps customers deliver measurable outcomes and unlock new revenue streams with industry-aligned functional products,” Lambu said.

The technology company has developed solutions under this platform for a wide range of innovative use cases and it continues to see increasing traction for its IoT and Industry 4.0. Mindtree is also developing solutions around Mindtree NxT’s railroad offering.

The mid-tier tech firm continues to strengthen its partnerships with industry leaders such as Microsoft, Google, ServiceNow, AWS, and Databricks. It has also launched a Microsoft go-to-market business unit focused on accelerating cloud business, and earned Microsoft Azure Advanced Specializations in analytics as well as AI and ML.

Digital transformation
Talking about digital transformation, Lambu said that there is growing appetite and urgency among organisations across industry sectors to tap into digital and cloud technologies. “This trend is fuelling continuous innovation in business models, processes, operations, products and services, with a focus on not just optimising costs, but maximising revenue, operational excellence, and business resilience,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mindtree
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp