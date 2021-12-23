STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex jumps over 300 pts in early trade, Nifty tops 17,000

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, M&M, NTPC and ITC.

Published: 23rd December 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in early trade on Thursday, December 23, 2021, tracking gains in index majors Infosys, HDFC and ICICI Bank amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index jumped 305.15 points or 0.54 per cent to 57,235.71 in the opening trade.

Similarly, the Nifty advanced 88.25 points or 0.52 per cent to 17,043.70.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, M&M, NTPC and ITC.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share equity benchmark rose 611.55 points or 1.09 per cent to end at 56,930.56, and Nifty advanced 184.60 points or 1.10 per cent to 16,955.45.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 827.26 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

According to analysts, despite concerns over COVID resurgence and FII selling, domestic equities are following the positive trend in global markets.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.16 per cent to USD 75.40 per barrel.
 

