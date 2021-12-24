Tally Solutions ties up with Amazon Web Services to provide secure infra

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Business management software provider Tally Solutions has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide entrepreneurs and their teams access to TallyPrime anytime on any network.

Ever since the pandemic, many Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) have sought solutions to help them operate their business through remote technologies so it will enable anytime anywhere access. A study by Nasscom points out that nearly 60% of SMEs have adopted some form of cloud computing. This collaboration will empower SMEs to manage their business.

"We are seeing this collaboration with AWS as one of the ways of getting our customers who grapple with various options in the market, use an affordable solution that meets their needs of centralised access to Tally for a distributed operation," Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions told TNIE.

The cloud computing space is still at a nascent stage in India, especially in the SME space. According to MarketResearch.com, the cloud infrastructure market in India was valued at Rs 30,140 crore in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 29.02% during the 2021 – 2025 period to reach Rs 1.17 lakh crore by 2025.

"Cloud is going to be an inevitable part of the end customer experience as we look into the future. Customers want to access data anytime anywhere; they want to get greater benefits because they are now working on what they can call a ‘connected’ system. The adoption is low with a high room for growth today," he said, adding that over the next few years there will be a lot of innovation across these areas.

Tally, which has been growing at an average rate of 20-30% Y-o-Y, crossed a 2-million licensed customer mark recently. "While it took us 30 years to touch the 1-million mark, it took just 5 years to reach the 2-million mark. We have set our eyes now to rapidly grow and expand to serving millions of entrepreneurs and businesses globally," he said.

Tally, which has more than 28,000 partners, caters to more than 6 million users across industries in over 100 countries.