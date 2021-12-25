STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Investors bet big on start-ups; 33 firms turn unicorn in a year

The start-up ecosystem in the country is flourishing, and many firms are using technology to disrupt the market.

Published: 25th December 2021 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000 Money

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the past few months, a number of start-ups have received huge funding from various investors and their valuations have also gone up significantly.

According to Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2021, India currently has a total of 54 unicorns, of which 33 start-ups have joined the unicorn club in 2021 alone. The start-up ecosystem in the country is flourishing, and many firms are using technology to disrupt the market.

"Many start-ups are also raising late-stage rounds. India is a part of the start-up revolution today and this trend is here to stay. With this growing ecosystem, we are also seeing more investors turning to start-up investing and choosing it as an asset class, bringing more dry money to the ecosystem and hence helping many start-ups with capital, suggestions and resources they need to grow," Ankur Mittal, Co- Founder, Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), told TNIE.

One of the largest angel investment platforms, IPV has invested over Rs 160 crore in more than 50 start-ups this year, and has exited from 15 firms. IPV is planning to invest in over 60 start-ups in 2022.

He said that investing in start-ups is a highly growing asset class. Also, as other asset classes like gold, real estate and FDs/RDs have started giving lesser returns, more people are willing to explore start-up investing. 

"At IPV, we have seen our member base growing from 540 members in 2019 to 6,000 members today. It is important to note that this is the only asset class which can give exponential returns to its investors," Mittal said. Next year is expected to witness growth in terms of investment amount as well as funded start-ups.

