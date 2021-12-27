STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Brace yourself for these new rules around your money 

Several goods, services will get expensive as GST rates on them would go up

Published: 27th December 2021 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Salary, finance, money

Representational image.

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Most of the bankers must have received notice from their banks on tokenisation, saying that from January onwards, when you make the first payment to any merchant, you will need to give him/her your consent with an additional factor of authentication (AFA). Once done, you will complete the payment by keying in your card’s CVV and OTP. 

While two days back, the Reserve Bank of India deferred implementation of tokenisation for six months till June, 2022, there are many new rules including higher charge for ATM transaction, new EPF rule and others which will be effective from January 1 which will have an impact on your personal finances. 

New Charges for ATM Withdrawal 

Be ready to shell out more money on ATM transactions if you exceed the free ATM transaction limit from January 1, 2022. This rule comes after the RBI order that permitted banks to increase charges for cash and non-cash ATM transactions beyond the free monthly permissible limit. This will go up to Rs 21 per transaction. So, you can do five transactions from your own Bank ATM and three free transactions from other bank’s ATM. The move will certainly hurt those who deals in cash and need to withdraw cash frequently. 

India Post 

If you have an account in India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) then you will have to bear charges on depositing cash in your accounts from next year, if they exceed the prescribed limit. In the savings (other than Basic SA) and current accounts, the cash deposits will be free up to `10,000 per month and thereafter, a charge of 0.50% of the value subject to minimum `25 per transaction will be levied. 

New EPF Rule 

Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account holders will need to add a nominee by December 31. If this is not done, the employees will lose on several benefits from January 1 onwards. For instance, only, nominated members can withdraw the EPF savings in the event of subscribers’ sudden demise. Subscribers can nominate more than one nominee and also fix the percentage of sharing among all such nominees. One can do it online but for that, EPF subscribers must have an active Universal Account Number (UAN) and Aadhaar details should have been seeded to their EPF account. 

New GST rules 

Several goods and services are going to get expensive the new year as GST rates on them would go up. In order to mitigate the inverted duty structure, many goods like textile, footwear would attract 12% GST against 5% now. 

Food delivery by Swiggy, Zomato will also get costlier from 1 January as users will have to pay 5% GST on delivery from these Apps. Earlier, no GST was levied on food delivery apps, but now these apps will have to collect and deposit GST with the government, instead of what is currently done by the restaurants.

Also, GST will be leviable on services provided by club or association to its members retrospectively from 1 July 2017. For businesses, now they will require to be extra careful in filling GST return. From January 1, GST officers can directly initiate recovery action against errant businesses that show higher sales in monthly return GSTR-1 but under-report it while tax payment in GSTR-3B.

This means that GSTR -3B and GSTR-1 should match with each other, and no differences should be permitted in the same irrespective of the reasons. Centre government says that this will prevent underreported GST returns. Also from January 1, Aadhaar authentication of registration will be mandatory for being eligible for filing refund claim and application for revocation of cancellation of registration by GST assesses. 

New GST rules from January 1

Many goods like textile and footwear would now attract 12% GST against 5%

Food delivery by Swiggy, Zomato will also get costlier from 1 January as users will have to pay 5% GST on delivery from these Apps

GST officers can directly initiate recovery action against errant businesses that show higher sales in monthly return GSTR-1 but under-report it while tax payment in GSTR-3B

Aadhaar authentication of registration will be mandatory for being eligible for filing refund claim and application for revocation of cancellation of registration by GST assesses

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp