One-Moto launches new high-speed e-scooter Electa at Rs 1.99 lakh

Published: 27th December 2021 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Electric vehicle Electa (Photo | Official website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Electric vehicle maker One-Moto on Monday said it has launched a new high-speed electric scooter Electa priced at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom price).

The Electa is the third launch of the company after the 'Commuta' and 'Byka' high-speed scooters which were rolled out last month, the company said in a statement.

One-Moto India Partner and Promoter Muzammil Riyaz said the company forayed in the Indian market with the very objective of addressing the EV requirements of "those looking for something chic and unique".

The Electa is equipped with a 72V and 45AH, detachable lithium-ion battery that is fully charged in 4 hours. The e-scooter has a top speed of 100 km/hr and can cover a distance of 150 km on a single charge, the company said.

