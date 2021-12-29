STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chip making: Intel invited to avail sops

It Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday welcomed Intel in India as Intel Foundry Services is said to have expressed interest under the semiconductor profit linked incentive.

Published: 29th December 2021

Intel corporate office (File Photo | AP)

Intel corporate office (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  It Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday welcomed Intel in India as Intel Foundry Services is said to have expressed interest under the semiconductor profit linked incentive. Intel Foundry Services president Randhir Thakur in a tweet lauded the semiconductor design and manufacturing incentives announced by the government.  

“Congrats to @GoI_MeitY @AshwiniVaishnaw @Rajeev_GoI for Semiconductor design & manufacturing incentives for India as hub for electronics & semiconductors. Glad to see a plan laid out for all aspects of the supply chain: talent, design, manufacturing, test, packaging & logistics,” tweeted Randhir Thakur.

In a reply, the minister tweeted, “Intel - welcome to India.”  However, Intel is yet to release any official comment on it. But as per the government, it expects all the big giants in the semiconductor industry including Intel, TSMC, Samsung invest in the country.  

Earlier this month, the government had approved a Rs 76,000-crore scheme to boost semiconductor and display manufacturing in the country and attract large chipmakers to invest in India. With the semiconductor incentive scheme, the government expects investments of around Rs 1.7 lakh crore and 1.35 lakh jobs in the next four years.

