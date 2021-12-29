STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PVR shares slide on COVID curbs in national capital

Delhi Disaster Management Authority ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect.

Published: 29th December 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

A worker sanitises inside a theatre hall at PVR ICON ahead of the scheduled reopening of cinema theatres on October 15 in New Delhi

For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of multiplex chain operator PVR declined up to 2 per cent on Wednesday following an order to close cinemas in the national capital amid rising number of COVID cases.

PVR dipped 1.98 per cent to settle at Rs 1,260.55 on BSE. During the day, it declined 3.49 per cent to Rs 1,241. INOX Leisure, which tumbled 2.83 per cent to Rs 341.60 during the day, bounced back at the fag-end of trade and gained 0.91 per cent to close at Rs 354.75 on BSE.

Amid a spike in COVID cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, on Tuesday, ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

"Delhi government's decision to shut down theatres and multiplexes will certainly hit the revenues of these businesses. The greater concern is whether other governments too will follow suit as the Omicron variant spreads," V K Vijaykumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

"There is a view gaining ground that the Omicron variant is less virulent, though fast-spreading, and therefore, might be indicating the imminent end of the pandemic. If this turns out to be true, the closure of theatres and multiplexes may be short-lived and stock prices will bounce back," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi COVID rise Delhi Omicron rise PVR stocks INOX Leisure
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp