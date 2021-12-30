STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GST Council to meet on December 31 to discuss rate rationalisation

Sources said that the council will discuss rate rationalisation after the group of ministers will submit their report on rate rationalisation.

Published: 30th December 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: GST council is set to meet on December 31 to discuss largely rate rationalisation. The meeting will happen after the pre budget meeting with state finance minister which is scheduled on December 30.

Sources said that the council will discuss rate rationalisation after the group of ministers will submit their report on rate rationalisation. Apart from correction in duty inversion in certain goods, there are host of items which the panel has suggested to bring out of the exemption list. 

Meanwhile, the GST Council is likely to hear the demands for merging the 12 per cent and 18 per cent slabs and steps to improve revenues.  Also, there has been a demand for rolling back the proposed hike in textile from 5 per cent to 12 per cent. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Council Rate rationalisation
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp