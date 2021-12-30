STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Teachmint buys education business video engagement platform 'Airlearn'

This is Teachmint's third acquisition after the company acquired course-selling platform Teachmore and Teachee India.

Published: 30th December 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Employees of education infrastructure start-up 'Teachmint'

Employees of education infrastructure start-up 'Teachmint'. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Education infrastructure start-up Teachmint has acquired Airlearn, a video engagement platform for education businesses, in a cash-and-stock deal. This is Teachmint's third acquisition. Earlier, the company acquired course-selling platform Teachmore and Teachee India. These acquisitions come on the heels of the company's series B fundraise of USD 78 million, in October 2021.

Teachmint strengthens its developer offering called Teachstack, enabling edtech companies across the globe to build classroom solutions for their users. Founded by Awadhesh Kumar and Somveer Payal in 2020, Airlearn provides customisable live teaching and learning solutions to edtech organisations.

With this acquisition, the entire team at Airlearn becomes part of Teachstack, with Awadhesh and Somveer taking up roles as the Director of Product and Director of Engineering. According to Statista, the kindergarten to 12th grade education market in India was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and along with the skill development market, the size will increase to USD 10.4 billion in 2025.

Teachmint CEO and co-Founder Mihir Gupta said, "Teachstack is a very unique enterprise offering from Teachmint’s product suite which has already seen adoption from global edtech start-ups. By joining hands with Airlearn, we further expand this offering and also grow our Teachstack team with highly experienced tech and product talent."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teachmint Teachstack Airlearn
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp