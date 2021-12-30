Teachmint buys education business video engagement platform 'Airlearn'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Education infrastructure start-up Teachmint has acquired Airlearn, a video engagement platform for education businesses, in a cash-and-stock deal. This is Teachmint's third acquisition. Earlier, the company acquired course-selling platform Teachmore and Teachee India. These acquisitions come on the heels of the company's series B fundraise of USD 78 million, in October 2021.

Teachmint strengthens its developer offering called Teachstack, enabling edtech companies across the globe to build classroom solutions for their users. Founded by Awadhesh Kumar and Somveer Payal in 2020, Airlearn provides customisable live teaching and learning solutions to edtech organisations.

With this acquisition, the entire team at Airlearn becomes part of Teachstack, with Awadhesh and Somveer taking up roles as the Director of Product and Director of Engineering. According to Statista, the kindergarten to 12th grade education market in India was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and along with the skill development market, the size will increase to USD 10.4 billion in 2025.

Teachmint CEO and co-Founder Mihir Gupta said, "Teachstack is a very unique enterprise offering from Teachmint’s product suite which has already seen adoption from global edtech start-ups. By joining hands with Airlearn, we further expand this offering and also grow our Teachstack team with highly experienced tech and product talent."