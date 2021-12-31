Government to start getting chip unit proposals from January 1

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government will start receiving applications from companies for setting up of semiconductor fabs, display units from January 1, 2022, said the minister of electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.

To facilitate interested companies, the government also launched a semiconductor portal, which contains all the information related to the application.

“All the schemes have been notified, uploaded on the website and a portal has been prepared for receiving the applications. So January 1, 2022 onwards, we will start receiving the applications,” said the minister.

While launching the portal, the minister said this is a real opportunity for all the big and small players in the semiconductor industry to set up industry in India.

Recently, the government approved a Rs 76,000-crore scheme to boost semiconductor and display manufacturing in the country to make India a global hub for hi-tech production, and attract semiconductor chip makers to India.

Asked if the government expects large players such as Intel or Samsung to invest in India, the minister refused to take the name of any particular company.

“Please don’t ask the name of any country. Let the company file the application then we will come to know,” he said.

The 76,000-crore-package is expected to bring investments of around Rs 1.7 lakh crore.