STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government to start getting chip unit proposals from January 1

To facilitate interested companies, the government also launched a semiconductor portal, which contains all the information related to the application.

Published: 31st December 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Chip

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government will start receiving applications from companies for setting up of semiconductor fabs, display units from January 1, 2022, said the minister of electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday. 

To facilitate interested companies, the government also launched a semiconductor portal, which contains all the information related to the application.

“All the schemes have been notified, uploaded on the website and a portal has been prepared for receiving the applications. So January 1, 2022 onwards, we will start receiving the applications,” said the minister.

While launching the portal, the minister said this is a real opportunity for all the big and small players in the semiconductor industry to set up industry in India.

Recently, the government approved a Rs 76,000-crore scheme to boost semiconductor and display manufacturing in the country to make India a global hub for hi-tech production, and attract semiconductor chip makers to India.

Asked if the government expects large players such as Intel or Samsung to invest in India, the minister refused to take the name of any particular company.

“Please don’t ask the name of any country. Let the company file the application then we will come to know,” he said.

The 76,000-crore-package is expected to bring investments of around Rs 1.7 lakh crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chip Unit
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp