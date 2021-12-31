Swiggy and Zomato cross 2 million orders on New Year's eve

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With State governments banning all New Year gatherings and parties due to the Omicron scare, food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato are witnessing overwhelming demand, as they are clocking record numbers on New Year's eve.

Both Zomato and Swiggy crossed 2 million orders on their platforms at 9 pm. Swiggy touched a record high of 9,049 orders per minute. It broke its own record of 5,500 orders per minute last New Year.

Swiggy said its top 5 orders placed on New Year's Eve were Chicken Biryani, Butter Naan, Masala Dosa, Paneer Butter Masala, and Chicken Fried Rice.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter to celebrate 2 million orders. "All this food was worth Rs 91 crore," he tweeted.

Swiggy Founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety tweeted, "Over 1.1 lakh users on the app at the moment ordering food and groceries right now!"