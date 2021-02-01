STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon, Flipkart hit as budget slaps digital tax burden on non-resident e-com operators

A 2% equalization levy will be levied irrespective of whether the e-commerce operator owns goods/ services it is supplying to any user in India.

Published: 01st February 2021 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

People watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget 2021-21 on television sets at an electronics store in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

People watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget 2021-21 on television at an electronics store in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move that may upset e-tailers like Amazon, Flipkart, the government has introduced an amendment in the Finance Act 2016 under which non-resident e-commerce operators will have to pay a 2% equalization levy on the online sale of goods/provision of services. 

The provisions under the amendment state that the equalization levy will be applicable to a) acceptance of offer for sale; or (b) placing of the purchase order; or (c) acceptance of the purchase order; or (d) payment of consideration as well as d) supply of goods or provision of services partly or wholly.

The tax will be levied irrespective of whether the e-commerce operator owns goods/ services it is supplying to any user in India. The equalization levy will apply to both B2B as well as B2C transactions. Unlike the earlier equalization levy where the resident payer had the responsibility to deduct and pay the levy to the Government of India, the compliance obligation in the new levy is to be discharged by e-commerce operators (non-resident) on a quarterly basis along-with an annual return.

Devil in budget fine print: Interest on EPF contributions above Rs 2.5 lakh a year to be taxed

E-comerce firms like Amazon, Flipkart do have subsidiary entities based out of India, and the new tax levy will, according to experts, increase the cost of doing business, with no benefit of credit. 

"Given that India is engaged in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development-led discussion to arrive at global consensus on the approach to tax digital economy, unilateral measures like equalization levy lead to multiple layers of taxation for the same income with no benefit of credit, thus increasing the cost of doing businesses. The new EL provisions have raised several concerns and interpretational challenges for the E-commerce industry. These concerns and challenges have made it difficult for the industry to comply with the provisions. Without appropriate clarifications, it is also difficult for the industry to make requisite changes to the billing/IT systems and terms of contract with the third parties," Nasscom had said in a representation made before the finance ministry.

Amazon, Flipkart when contacted didn't reply to queries at the time of publishing the story.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Flipkart Union Budget 2021
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp