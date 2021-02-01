STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Budget has vision of 'self-reliance'; Villages and farmers at its heart: PM Modi

'This Budget has a special focus on strengthening the agriculture sector and boosting farmers' income. Villages and farmers are at its heart,' Modi said.

Published: 01st February 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Union Budget, saying it has the vision of 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) and addresses all sections of the society, while keeping farmers and villages at its heart.

"This Budget has a special focus on strengthening the agriculture sector and boosting farmers' income. Villages and farmers are at its heart," Modi said.

The budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector, the prime minister said in his televised remarks on the Union Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Modi said the Budget has been presented in extraordinary circumstances and has a sense of reality as well as a confidence of development in it. It has the vision of Aatmanirbharta' and addresses all sections of the society, he asserted.

"We have taken the approach of widening new opportunities for growth, creation of new opportunities for our youth, giving a new dimension to human resources, develop new sectors for infrastructure development, and moving towards technology and bringing new reforms in this Budget," he said.

It's a pro-active Budget that gives boost to wealth as well as wellness, Modi said. This Budget talks of all-round development for all parts of country, he said, adding that it has provided for a record increase in allocation towards infrastructure building.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union budget Budget 2021 Prime Minister Narendraa Modi
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp