STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Case of 'wrong diagnosis and prescription', FM chose to be timid: Congress on Union Budget

The FM could have been bold and extended help to the poor and the working class, but she chose to be timid and continued with the government's rhetoric, senior Cong leader Sharma said.

Published: 01st February 2021 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi Monday

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Terming the Union Budget as "directionless", the Congress on Monday said it was a case of "wrong diagnosis and prescription", and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could have been "brave" by extending help to the poor, but chose to be "timid".

The opposition party also said that Sitharaman's speech was oblivious to the declining GDP and alleged that the budget was without a roadmap for accelerating growth and revival of consumer demand.

"The FM could have been brave but chose to be timid. The nation needed a bold budget and more direct transfers to the weaker sections to revive demand, restart job creation," senior Congress leader and Deputy leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma tweeted.

The finance minister could have been bold and extended help to the poor and the working class, but she chose to be timid and continued with the government's rhetoric, Sharma said.

He further added that 'One Nation, One Ration Card' and increased spending on public health were two bright spots in an otherwise "directionless" budget which will be forgotten in a few weeks.

Terming the budget "disappointing" , Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the BJP has put India into insolvency and bankruptcy and is busy selling public-owned assets to 12-15 major companies.

"Rest of India which is struggling with rising costs, unemployment and corruption have to reconcile with a meaningless 'Aatmanirbhar' slogan," he alleged.

Finance Minister Sitharaman presented the budget for 2021-22 in Lok Sabha with a focus on driving economic recovery through higher spending on sectors such as healthcare and infrastructure.

She read out the budget speech in the Lok Sabha from a tablet on Monday instead of a conventional paper document as the first paperless budget since independence was presented by the government due to the COVID situation.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also alleged that the budget was a "national monetisation plan -- shorthand for National Sell out" and there was "no central focus in Budget".

"FM's Talkthorn (sic) oblivious that the growth rate of GDP is in a record 37th-month decline. Worst Crisis since 1991. Except for a National Monetisation Plan - shorthand for National Sell out no Central Focus in Budget. Bottom line-Will not grow economy but sell the family silver," he tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a dig at the Centre over the budget, saying "this BJP government reminds me of the garage mechanic who told his client, 'I couldn't fix your brakes, so I made your horn louder'."

Another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the budget has left the middle class "bruised and wounded" by not changing tax slabs, not increasing deductions, not making new deduction slots like home loans, not bringing fuel under GST, not sharing Rs 19 Lakh crore gain from fuel taxes, not reducing GST rates.

"After promising a century, FM is out hit wicket at Zero!! Instead of calling it a 'budget of the century' it will be remembered as 'blunder of the century' by BJP Government," he tweeted.

"Budget case of 'wrong diagnosis and wrong prescription' by BJP government which instead of healing, reforming and rejuvenating has chosen to adopt a damaging, disappointing and destroying approach to push the economy further into the vortex of recession," he said in a series of tweets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Budget Congress Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2021
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp