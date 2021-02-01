STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold and silver set to be cheaper after budget, jewellers cheer move

The jewellers believe the reduction in import duty will help attract more gold buyers at a time when demand has taken a hit.

Published: 01st February 2021 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

gold demand

Jewellers have been hoping to see the buyers return like they did before Covid struck. (Photo | EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The reduction in customs duty on gold and silver in the budget has brought cheer to the jewellery industry. 

The jewellers have lauded the duty cut, a long-standing demand of theirs. They believe the reduction in import duty will help attract more gold buyers at a time when the demand for the yellow metal has taken a beating. At the same time, it will also encourage both manufacturing and exports of jewellery from the country, they insist.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had reduced customs duty on gold and silver to 7.5 per cent. 

Sitharaman said, "Gold and silver presently attract a basic customs duty of 12.5%. Since the duty was raised from 10% in July 2019, prices of precious metals have risen sharply. To bring it closer to previous levels, we are rationalising customs duty on gold and silver."

ALSO READ | Devil in budget fine print: Interest on EPF contributions above Rs 2.5 lakh a year to be taxed

Somasundaram PR, Managing Director, India, World Gold Council, said, "The rationalisation of import duty on gold is a welcome move and timely. Hopefully, this is the first of a series of such cuts to make bullion an asset class that operates mainstream. It is a much-needed incentive for the organised and compliant players in the bullion and gold jewellery market."

He added that "following the appointment of IFSCA to regulate the International Bullion Exchange at GIFT City last year, the regulatory clarity in this budget around a domestic bullion exchange will spur infrastructure development and good delivery standards, enabling India to emerge as a major bullion trading hub."

All India Gems and Jewellery Domestic Council's chairman Anantha Padmanaban said with the reduced import duty, the price of gold will come down and this will attract more buyers to invest in gold. 

"The move will not only help to check illegal gold trade, but it will also result in improving government's revenue from the jewellery sector," said Padmanaban.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold silver Union budget Gold duties cut Cheaper gold
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp