Budget impact: Sensex soars over 750 points; Nifty tops 14,500

The BSE gauge Sensex was trading at 49,352.27, witnessing a strong rally of 751.66 points or 1.55 per cent in opening deals.

Published: 02nd February 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Sensex zoomed over 750 points and the Nifty crossed the key 14,500-level in the opening session on Tuesday, a day after the Union Budget which outlined a slew of measures to pull the economy out of the pandemic-induced slump.

Likewise, the NSE barometer Nifty was higher by 222.65 points or 1.56 per cent at 14,503.85 in early trade.

In the Sensex pack, all shares were trading in the green barring HUL.

Enthused over various measures announced in the Budget on Monday, the Sensex zoomed 2,314.84 points or 5 per cent to finish at 48,600.61; and the Nifty soared 646.60 points or 4.74 per cent to finish at 14,281.20, the biggest single-day gains ever for the benchmarks on Budget day.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth a net Rs 1,494.23 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Asian markets were also trading broadly higher in afternoon trade.

Economists and market analysts are of the view that this is a bold growth-oriented budget and absence of the much-feared COVID tax and the surcharges on Income Tax is a great relief.

Besides, privatisation of two nationalised banks and proposal of monetisation of assets like land are clear positives, according to them.

Market response to the budget reflects growth optimism and in brief, the government has presented a pragmatic, bold and visionary budget in these difficult times, they said.

