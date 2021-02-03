STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Airbus to partner Flytech to train drone pilots in India

The MoU was inked at Aero India 2021, the country's premier defence and aerospace show, which began here on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd February 2021 06:19 PM

Drone

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Airbus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flytech Aviation Academy, a leading Indian aviation training academy, to explore collaboration opportunities in Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) training.

Airbus said in a statement that it brings a wealth of experience in aviation training, courseware development, safety and quality standards, while Flytech excels in aviation training services, including the training of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV).

The two will look for synergies.

"The drone technology is being rapidly adopted as its potential and applicability in multiple industries and domains, including commercial entities, individuals, armed forces and government organisations is being recognised," said Captain Mamatha, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Flying Instructor at Flytech Aviation Academy.

According to the statement, the government estimates that there are 40,000 drones in the country and expects the number to reach one million in five years.

That will require some 500,000 drone pilots.

"The drone and remotely piloted aircraft industry is evolving rapidly. This increases the demand for drone pilots equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge of safety and flying regulations along with technical proficiency," said Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director Airbus India & South Asia.

"As part of the MoU, Airbus andFlytech will work toward providing best-in-class training to budding drone pilots, ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality", the statement said.

