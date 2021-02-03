Budget 2021: Lack of direct relief hurts pandemic-hit tourism sector

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the long run, the odds might even out, but the tourism sector was banking on Finance Minister to make immediate big-ticket announcements to infuse energy into the business-starved sector. However, the absence of any direct relief came as a bitter disappointment.

“While infra measures may boost tourism over long term, the opportunity for immediate support is lost,” said Nakul Anand, Chairman, FAITH.

To ensure that there was an immediate national common tourism vision & revival action plan post Covid across the Centre and states, FAITH had proposed the creation of a National Tourism Council, industry status, income tax exemption on domestic travel, among other things.

Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) also said the Budget 2021 has disappointed the hospitality industry.