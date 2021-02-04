STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cognizant Q4 income down 20 per cent to USD 316 million

The US-based company, which posted a net income of USD 395 million in the December 2019 quarter, said it is seeing a strengthening in demand environment.

Published: 04th February 2021 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Cognizant

IT firm Cognizant. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT major Cognizant has reported about 20 per cent drop in net income to USD 316 million (around Rs 2,303.2 crore) for the December quarter.

The US-based company, which posted a net income of USD 395 million in the December 2019 quarter, said it is seeing a strengthening in demand environment.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Cognizant's revenue declined 2.3 per cent to USD 4.18 billion from USD 4.28 billion in the year-ago period.

"Fourth-quarter revenue was USD 4.2 billion, a decline of 3 per cent year-over-year in constant currency," Cognizant Chief Executive Officer Brian Humphries said in an investor call.

This included a negative 120 basis point impact from the exit of content moderation services and the negative 250 basis points impact related to the anticipated exit from a large financial services engagement, he added.

Cognizant - which has about 2 lakh employees based in India - follows January-December as financial year.

"We enter 2021 with growing confidence given our strategic, operational and commercial progress, and a strengthening demand environment. In fact, we're on track to bring in more new hires in Q1 than ever before as we ramp our hiring capacity to accommodate our growth plans for 2021 and beyond," he said.

Humphries exuded confidence in client portfolio, and deal review and solutioning processes - many aspects of which the company has overhauled in the past year.

"We maintained our momentum in the quarter, with full-year 2020 bookings growth in the mid-teens. With over one year of data, assumption tweaks and refinements behind us, our analytics have been improved on Pipeline to Bookings, Bookings growth, including renewals and new business, and Bookings to revenue," he said.

Cognizant clocked a net income of USD 1.39 billion in 2020, down 24.4 per cent from USD 1.84 billion in 2019. Revenue was lower marginally at USD 16.65 billion in 2020 from USD 16.78 billion in the previous year.

The company now expects its first-quarter revenue to be in the range of USD 4.34-USD 4.38 billion, translating into a growth of 2.8-3.8 per cent (1-2 per cent growth in constant currency).

For the year 2021, revenue is expected to be between USD 17.6-18.1 billion, a growth of 5.5-8.5 per cent (4-7 per cent rise in constant currency).

Humphries noted that since January this year, the company has announced approximately USD 1.6 billion in acquisitions, all focused on the company's strategic priorities of digital engineering, data and AI, cloud and IoT.

"we are now almost two years into a project to ensure Cognizant returns to its rightful place as an industry bellwether. We accomplished a great deal in 2020 despite being faced with the complexities of COVID and a ransomware attack," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cognizant
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp