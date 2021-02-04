Hero sets up new vertical for Harley

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday announced the setting up of a separate vertical to drive its new business of Harley Davidson products and merchandise distribution in India. Global automotive expert Ravi Avalur has been appointed as the Business Unit Head of the new vertical. Ravi will report to Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp.

Ravi joined Hero MotoCorp from Engines and Engine Components manufacturer Cooper, where he was the Head of Strategy and International Business. Prior to Cooper, Ravi was the Managing Director at Ducati India. The team in the new business unit also includes four executives from Harley Davidson’s erstwhile India operations.

Harley, in September 2020, had announced leaving Indian market and shutting down its local facility in Haryana. However, in October 2020, it inked a distribution agreement with India’s largest two-wheeler maker, under which Hero will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Hero said it commenced wholesale dispatches of Harley products to the dealers on January 18. Hero MotoCorp has on-boarded 11 existing Harley-Davidson dealers in key geographies across the country. Hero MotoCorp will also expand the service, parts and accessories business beyond the 11 cities currently covered by the newly-appointed dealers to a pan-India level through its extensive dealer network.