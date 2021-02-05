STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Dairy product exports fell 3.2 percent in April-October; taking steps to address this issue: Government

In the case of import of dairy products, the minister said it declined in both volume and value terms in the April-October period of the current financial year 2020-21.

Published: 05th February 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

MILK

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) India's export of dairy products has declined 3.2 percent in rupee terms during the April-October 2020 period due to COVID-19 pandemic, but steps are being taken to help recover from the loss, the government told Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sajeev Kumar Balyan said the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the government are implementing various programmes to "recover from the losses by the dairy industry".

He, however, did not share the exact export figure in rupee terms.

"There is a decline of about 3.2 percent in the number of exports (rupees) during April-October 2020-21 in comparison to the same period in 2019-20, which is attributed to the COVID-19," he said.

In the case of import of dairy products, the minister said it declined in both volume and value terms in the April-October period of the current financial year 2020-21.

The country imported 26,496.56 tonnes of dairy products at a value of Rs 805.42 crore during April-October 2020, compared with 33,829.83 tonnes at a value of Rs 831.82 crore in the year-ago period, he added.

To boost exports, the minister said the government is implementing schemes such as the Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF), the National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), and Supporting Dairy Cooperatives and Farmer Producer Organization (SDCFPO).

In a separate reply, the minister said farmers faced financial problems during the pandemic and to address this issue, a special drive was organised to distribute kisan credit cards (KCCs) to dairy farmers of milk cooperatives.

By the end of campaign, about 52.46 lakh forms by dairy farmers were filled up and 44.83 lakh were submitted to banks.

"Till January 22, 2021, 5.72 lakh new KCCs were sanctioned for dairy activities with a sanction limit of Rs 3,841.74 crore," the minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dairy export dairy
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp