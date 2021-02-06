STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Affordable housing takes centre stage

As the Hon’ble Finance Minister announced the budget proposals, there were some ‘firsts’ to begin with, the budget itself was digital. 

Published: 06th February 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Housing for all, housing, home, building

For representational purposes

By Niranjan Hiranandani
Express News Service

As the Hon’ble Finance Minister announced the budget proposals, there were some ‘firsts’ to begin with, the budget itself was digital. The never before budget largely outlined six pillars of proposals to strengthen the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in healthcare & wellbeing, capital, infrastructure inclusive development, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum government and maximum governance. 

The growth-oriented incremental budget has laid out a roadmap for India’s economy to move back to normalcy post the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. The fine balancing act of enhanced capital expenditure outlay without imposing an additional taxation is great relief, a measuredly surely laudable by India Inc. The innovative measures are in sync to catapult India to achieve its target of a $5 trillion economy.

The bullish response from the equity market is indicative of its positive impact on India Inc. fostering the roadmap to augment Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. Also, the reaction of the individual taxpayer, whose concerns about higher direct taxes was also allayed. On the positive aspect, the aggressive investment in infrastructure allocated in the Budget will not just reinvigorate employment and investment, but also fulfil the need for sustainable economic revival.

In turn, this stimulation will power off take and growth in real estate. Special impetus to affordable housing by extending the deadline for additional Rs 1.5 lakh as tax deduction given on loans taken to buy  a house in an affordable housing project till March 31, 2022. Affordable housing projects also got an extension for tax benefits, for projects completed till March 31, 2022. 

Similarly, tax exemption for notified affordable housing for migrant workers and the deduction on payment of interest for affordable housing have been extended by a year. These aspects need to be seen in reference to the aspect of affordable housing having been a fast growing segment for real estate. Budget also proposed incentivising rental housing for migrant labourers and to promote affordable rental under Section 80-IBA of the Income-Tax Act and this scheme will be notified in due course.

Apart from the measures mentioned in the budget, affordable housing in Maharashtra will be the gainer — not just because the Budget has positives, but also because  it attracts only 1 per cent GST and Rs 1,000 as stamp duty. From an industry perspective, setting up a long term development financial fund is a good move, as it will create additional lending options and address the liquidity constraint which impacts real estate.

The renewed focus on privatisation and recapitalisation of banks is important, again from the same perspective of liquidity constraint. The one section where the budget lacks is demand incentives, which needed support. Time-bound and proper implementation of the various measures tops the wish list of many Indians. 

Niranjan Hiranandani
National President, NAREDCO

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp