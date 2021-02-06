Britannia Q3 net profit grows 22% to Rs 453 cr

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Biscuits maker Britannia Industries registered better-than-expected 22.4 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit for the quarter ended December 2020, driven by strong operating income. profit increased to Rs 452.6 crore in Q3FY21, compared to Rs 368.9 crore in the corresponding period.

Revenues grew by 6.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,165.6 crore in Q3FY21. “General Trade, which is the largest channel for us, continues to grow at a healthy pace on the back of buoyancy in rural economy and recovery in urban markets.

The other channels such as Modern Trade, Institutional Business etc continue to face challenges with lower footfalls in stores and offices, schools, railway services coming back to normalcy gradually,” said Managing Director Varun Berry.

At the operating level, Britannia posted a 21.8 per cent year-on-year growth in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 611.5 crore and 260 bps expansion in margin.