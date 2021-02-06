STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work from anywhere a key challenge

The surveyed CEOs said IoT, Cloud, AI/Machine Learning, robotic process automation and advanced analytics were the top technologies that they believe can deliver benefits for their business.

BENGALURU: As the world navigates through new normal after massive disruptions in 2020, top CEOs in India see regulatory framework, technology and work from anywhere as key challenges they will have to tackle until 2023, a new survey by IBM revealed.

The survey quizzed CEOs from the organisations whose revenue growth was in the top 20 per cent.The corporate honchos are prioritising talent, technology and partnerships to position their companies on the growth trajectory.

According to IBM statistics, nearly 45 per cent of CEOs said they will prioritise  employee well-being even if it costs near-term profit whereas 35 per cent saw ‘anywhere workplace’ as the top leadership challenge in the next 2-3 years.

The surveyed CEOs said IoT, Cloud, AI/Machine Learning, robotic process automation and advanced analytics were the top technologies that they believe can deliver benefits for their business. This aligns to the fact that many global surveyed CEOs also placed the CIO and CTO in their post-pandemic inner circle of most crucial  C-Suite members, the survey noted.  With maiden Data protection Bill coming soon, the CEOs feel that regulations may also impact businesses.

