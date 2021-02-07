STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Masala Bonds: Financing state expenditure in post-GST era

Like the farm laws which impinge on the constitutionally mandated state list, transforming the indirect taxes to a Goods and Service Tax is fundamentally centralising revenue generation.

Published: 07th February 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purpose.

By Nikhil Damodaran, Shraavan Varma And Aarjav Nair
Express News Service

Like the farm laws which impinge on the constitutionally mandated state list, transforming the indirect taxes to a Goods and Service Tax is fundamentally centralising revenue generation. The short-lived experience of transferring GST revenue to states has been marred by controversy, with most states complaining of delays in devolution (transfer of revenue share from the Centre to state governments).

To generate revenues independent of devolution, the Kerala government utilised its Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to borrow in the international market by selling rupee-denominated bonds. This frees up resources for the state government to finance its fight against the pandemic without compromising on its infrastructural investments. We analyse at the pros and cons of this financial strategy to understand the ‘new’ Kerala model of development.

What are rupee denominated bonds?
In October 2013, the then chief economic advisor to the finance ministry Raghuram Rajan announced that certain domestic entities (corporate, body corporate and Indian bank) can issue bonds denominated in the Indian Rupee to be sold in international markets. Soon, the International Financial Corporation (IFC) issued bonds worth `10 billion and dubbed it as ‘Masala Bonds’ evoking popular representations of the Indian cuisine.

Kerala’s use of Masala Bonds
On May 1, 2019, the KIIFB floated the first-ever sub-sovereign masala bond at the London Stock Exchange. The KIIFB initially issued `21,500 million in rupee-denominated bonds and managed to raise `23,232.64 million. With the issue of these bonds, the capital provided ensured the capacity to rebuild crucial public infrastructure, which was damaged after the devastating Kerala floods in August 2019. In hindsight, the timing of accessing international markets was spot on.

Reasons for floating Masala Bonds
With the onset of GST in 2017, there were massive revenue shortfalls and reduced space for effective fiscal autonomy – the states had to depend on the GST Council for revenue. To add to troubles, by May 2019, Kerala had witnessed multiple natural disasters – recurring floods and a wave of the Nipah epidemic. KIIFB provided a viable alternative to generate additional revenue. Domestic borrowing for states was costlier than accessing the international market.

For instance, the Indian bond market had securities issued at coupon rates of up to 10.15%. By exploiting the international bonds market even at a rate of 9.72%, KIIFB bonds were accessing cheaper financing options. Despite this, the KIIFB bonds were the 6th highest coupon rate among international currency denominated bonds and the highest ‘Masala’ Bond. So, not only was international borrowing more lucrative, but it also ensured a faster flow of revenue.

Sustainability of debt and other concerns
It appears that these international borrowings could fill the temporary revenue shortfalls and absorb the delays in devolution. However, will these borrowings be sustainable? There are two key factors which could give us some indication of the sustainability of debt. First, past economic performance and projected performance in the coming years. In 2019-20, Kerala’s GDP was estimated to increase by around 12%. If the state improves its performance in line with the aggregate projections, then the size of the cake gets bigger. Does this alone ensure that Kerala could sustain its debt? No.

The second factor is the cost of servicing total debt (old, accumulated debt as well as the new domestic and international borrowings). In 2018- 19, the ratio of its internal debt to total revenue for Kerala was the 5th highest amongst the 29 states for which data was available. However, with borrowings from the international market, the composition of its total debt gets altered and so does its ability to repay based on a lower interest from the international market.

The Kerala ministry of finance explained that their sustainability plans include a strategy for repayment of these bonds. They claim to allocate the petrol cess and up to 50 per cent of the motor vehicle tax towards repayment of the KIIFB bonds. These strategies are likely to maintain investor confidence and ensure that these channels of borrowing could become sources of temporary revenue. If the ‘new’ Kerala model of financing its expenditure becomes a success story, it would usher in a new era of federalism. It would certainly help the states maintain their autonomy and focus on decentralised development. It could potentially pave way for other states to follow suit and fuel their urge to break out of the shackles of centralisation of finances.

Nikhil Damodaran is Assistant Professor of Economics, Shraavan Varma and Aarjav Nair are students at Jindal School of Government and Public Policy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws GST
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp