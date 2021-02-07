STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Vehicle scrapping plan will create jobs, lower costs: Union minister Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari said that Rs 50 crore will be allotted by the Union MSME ministry to set up research and training facilities in the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialisation.

Published: 07th February 2021 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WARDHA: The voluntary scrapping policy for old and unfit vehicles announced in the Union Budget for 2021-22 will help create jobs for 25 lakh people and lower the price of auto components by as much as 40 per cent, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said here on Saturday.

In Wardha to attend some programmes, the minister said moves initiated by the Centre will make India an automobile manufacturing hub in five years. Vehicles older than 15 years are not fuel efficient and also have high maintenance costs, and the scrapping policy will help overcome these problems, he added.

Gadkari said that Rs 50 crore will be allotted by the Union MSME ministry to set up research and training facilities in the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialisation (MGIRI). Efforts are on to set up a logistics park in Sindi and work on Concor's dry port was also progressing, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Vehicle scrapping policy Union Budget Vehicle scrapping jobs
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp