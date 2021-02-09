STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Aditya Birla Fashion reports profit of Rs 58 crore for the October-December quarter

Revenue of the Pantaloons segment fell 25 per cent to Rs 811 crore, while that of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle dipped 19 per cent to Rs 1,263 crore.

Published: 09th February 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Chart, arrow, economy, results, graph, retail, sales

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58 crore for the October-December quarter of the ongoing financial year riding on the back of business recovery and cost-control measures.

The fashion retailer had posted a net loss of Rs 38 crore in the year-ago quarter, while the net loss during the preceding July-September quarter stood at Rs 188 crore.

Its revenue, however, declined 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,076 crore during the December quarter. Sequentially, it more than doubled from Rs 1,028 crore in September quarter.

“The October-December quarter saw a significant acceleration of business recovery along sequential quarters as consumers started coming back to stores and continued to buy more online due to buoyant festive mood and visibility of a declining coronavirus infection spread,” ABFRL said.

Revenue of the Pantaloons segment fell 25 per cent to Rs 811 crore, while that of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle dipped 19 per cent to Rs 1,263 crore.

On the back of strong festive and favourable wedding seasons, sales of lifestyle brands recovered to 80 per cent of last year levels, while Pantaloons recovered to 75 per cent of pre-Covid levels. In terms of operational performance EBITDA decreased 11 per cent and other expenses were down 28 per cent during the period. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditya Birla Fashion Quarterly results
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp