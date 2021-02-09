Renault India announces mass production of KIGER from Chennai plant

By PTI

CHENNAI: Automaker Renault India on Tuesday announced that mass production of its latest compact SUV KIGER at its manufacturing facility here has commenced. A Renault India release here said that dispatch of its 'brand new' model has started to the company's network of over 500 dealerships across the country.

"Renault India has commenced the mass production of its brand new compact SUV Renault KIGER at its world leading manufacturing facility in Chennai. Renault KIGER is the latest in the line of revolutionary products to be first launched in India, followed by other markets," the release added.