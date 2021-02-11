STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ICICI Lombard launches corporate risk index to help businesses navigate post-pandemic world

Corporate risk index that uses risk measurement tool has been developed with the management consulting firm Frost & Sullivan covering 150 top companies from its own investment portfolio

Published: 11th February 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

ICICI Bank (File Image for representational purpose only)

By PTI

MUMBAI: ICICI Lombard on Thursday launched what it claims to be the first corporate risk index to help businesses navigate the post-pandemic world by addressing a myriad of issues across the operation, supply-chains, cyber threats, falling revenue, hybrid working, among others.

Corporate risk index that uses risk measurement tool has been developed with the management consulting firm Frost & Sullivan covering 150 top companies from its own investment portfolio across 15 key sectors, ICICI Lombard chief executive Bhargav Dasgupta told reporters.

While the company will release an annual risk report in these companies for free, a customised report will be prepared on individual companies on demand, he said.

Launching the report, noted management academic and corporate consultant Ram Charan said going forward the risk index will be the main metric for any foreign investor to pump money into the country.

Some of the key features of the index include a quantifiable measure to gauge the level of a company's risk exposure and preparedness based on a framework that comprises 32 risk elements across six broad dimensions.

The company also released its first risk index report, which has found superior risk handling in healthcare, BFSI, media and telecom and IT-ITES, while companies from the FMCG, automotive and transportation and logistics sectors have high-risk exposure as they deal with high transaction volumes and customer touchpoints.

Sectors like healthcare, IT/ITeS, and metals/mining have low-risk exposure primarily due to the intrinsic nature of their business, which makes the sectors vulnerable to only specific risks while they stay immune from most others.

Real economy sectors like metals, automotive, manufacturing and infra/ realty are handling risks optimally, but new-age, hospitality and logistics sectors have high intrinsic risk exposure, which is handled sub-optimally now.

Telecoms, media and communications sectors are very well equipped to handle operational, physical, and market/economy-linked risks, but no standard practices around handling crime and security risks  a major cause of significant variations of risk index across corporates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICICI Lombard corporate risk index
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp