IP address of US-based One Signal unblocked in October last year: Centre to Delhi HC

The court listed the matter for hearing on March 1 after the lawyer for the petitioner-company said he needs time to verify whether such an order has been issued by DoT.

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had in October last year itself unblocked the IP address of US-based One Signal Inc, providing services including mobile and web push notifications.

The submission was made before Justice Prathiba M Singh by the lawyer appearing for the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology in response to the plea of the US company which has claimed that its IP address was blocked without giving it a hearing or reasons.

The court listed the matter for hearing on March 1 after the lawyer for the petitioner-company said he needs time to verify whether such an order has been issued by DoT.

Central government standing counsel Apoorv Kurup and advocate Nidhi Mittal, appearing for the ministry, told the court that DoT has already issued an order on October 9, 2020 unblocking the IP address of the US company.

The ministry also told the court that the unblocking order has also been communicated to all the internet service providers.

One Signal Inc., in its plea, has contended that the blockage has violated the company's right to do business in India which has resulted in creating imparity between it and others.

It has also claimed the blockage has resulted in loss of business and livelihood to the company as the customers are not able to avail and take the benefits of its services.

"The petitioner is a company based in the United States of America and provides services including mobile and web push notifications which is an important and essential communication channel built into every mobile device sold today. Push notifications help in delivering timely and relevant information to users and are the first and often, most essential communication channel used by web based and mobile applications," it has said in its petition.

It has said that in July 2020, it came to the notice of the company that its IP address -- 104.18.225.52 -- has suddenly been blocked by various internet service providers (ISPs) including Airtel, TATA and Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd without issuing any intimation or any opportunity of being heard.

