Alliance Air to start flight services to Pantnagar from Delhi via Dehradun from February 16

Published: 13th February 2021 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Alliance Air.

Alliance Air. (Photo |Air India website)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Air India's regional subsidiary Alliance Air will resume its flight services to Pantnagar, in Uttarakhand from Delhi via Dehradun from February 16, the airline has said.

The airline will be deploying its 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft to operate the route, Alliance Air said in a late night release on Friday.

According to the airline, its flight 9I-645 will depart Delhi at 9.50 am and arrive in Dehradun at 10.55 am, from where it will depart for Pantnagar at 11.45 am and arrive there at 12.30 pm.

The return flight 9I-646 will depart Pantnagar at 1 pm for Dehradun, where it will arrive at 1.50 pm.

The same flight will leave for Delhi at 2.40 pm and will arrive there at 3.20 pm, Alliance Air said.

The Delhi-based regional carrier currently operates 440 flights per week to 44 destinations.

Comments

