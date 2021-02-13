STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IIP enters positive zone after 3 months, retail inflation eases to 4.06%

Last month, the IIP had contracted by 1.9 per cent. Barring September and October, IIP was in the negative zone and it was a reason for concern as it accounts for 40 per cent of the GDP numbers.

Published: 13th February 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Industrial output

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s industrial activity exceeded consensus expectations, rising 1 per cent in December, while retail inflation eased to 4.06 per cent in January within the comfort limit of the government, bringing some relief for the economy after a prolonged period of high inflation. 

Last month, the IIP had contracted by 1.9 per cent. Barring September and October, IIP was in the negative zone and it was a reason for concern as it accounts for 40 per cent of the GDP numbers. Experts, however, feel that even when the economy has recovered, the pace has been tepid and below their expectation. 

“While the Indian industrial sector expectedly returned to a growth in December, the pace was tepid, and trailed our expectations (+2.2%). Even as many lead indicators have displayed a robust pace of expansion in the recent months, the subdued 1 per cent growth of the IIP in Q3 FY2021 suggests that the recovery in the broader economy remains relatively measured,” said Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA Ratings.

Data released by the National Statistical Office showed that the electricity production continues to make gains (5.1 per cent), the manufacturing sector bounced back to growth territory, rising 1.6 per cent, while mining output remains a sore point, as it continues to contract (-4.8 per cent). Overall, economic activity levels are improving gradually, with most indicators posting modest gains on a quarterly basis. 

For the April-December period, IIP contracted 13.5 per cent year-on-year as against 0.3 per cent growth in the same period last year. Meanwhile, Consumer Price Index inflation eased to 4.06 per cent in January — a 16 month low — on account of a decline in vegetable prices. The rate of price rise in the food basket was 1.89 per cent in January, significantly down from 3.41 per cent in December. Inflation peaked to over six-year high at 7.61 in October.

0.6% Capital goods production
4.9% Consumer durables output
0.9% Infrastructure goods output

Prolonged rate pause
Even as inflation eased, the RBI may stick to its accommodative stance, say economists. Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings expects RBI to keep the policy rate in a pause mode over the next 6-9 months

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp