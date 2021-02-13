Razorpay to create 650 new jobs 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fintech unicorn Razorpay on Friday said it will hire 650 people over the next few months this year across its engineering, products, customer experience, sales and marketing divisions. The company said that it has decided to ramp up hiring after witnessing a 3x growth in revenues in 2020.

The pandemic-induced digital acceleration has also boosted the online payments vertical with a majority of the businesses now processing transactions online. Razorpay said it plans to hire for both fresher and lateral positions.

“With the rising adoption of digital payments during Covid-19 and thousands of businesses going online for the first time, there is a lot of scope for interesting innovations in business payments. This story of innovation and disruption will continue and grow stronger in the next few months and hence our hiring plans are being driven by more investment in product development, customer experience and new additions to the existing product suite so that we cater to the ever-evolving payment and banking needs of SMEs and MSMEs.

The company had reached the 1-billion valuation mark in the pandemic year. In December 2020, it claimed that to have processed payments worth $30 billion, and this number is set to touch $50 billion in the next one year. Razorpay powers payments for over five million businesses, including Airtel, BookMyShow, Ola, Zomato, etc.