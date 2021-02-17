Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: E-commerce giant Amazon announced on Tuesday that it will develop its first manufacturing facility in the country to produce Amazon Devices at Chennai. It will commence its manufacturing efforts with contract manufacturer Cloud Network Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn located in Chennai, and start production later this year, Amazon announced in its blog.

Amazon’s first manufacturing line in India is also seen giving a boost to the government’s initiative to promote local manufacturing. Amit Agarwal, Global SVP and Country Leader for Amazon India said, “Amazon is committed to partner with the Indian government to advance the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We have pledged to invest $1 billion to digitise 10 million small and medium businesses, help Indian businesses sell worldwide thereby enabling $10 billion in cumulative exports, and create an additional 1million jobs by 2025,”.

He further added that Amazon’s Chennai manufacturing outlet will produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year catering to the demands of the Indian market. The company also added that it will continuously evaluate whether to scale capacity to additional locations depending on the domestic demand.

Tweeting about the development, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “India is an attractive investment destination and is poised to become a major player in the global supply chain in the electronics and IT products industry,”.

“Our Government’s decision to launch a Production Linked Incentive Scheme has received tremendous response globally. We welcome Amazon’s decision to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai, as it will enhance domestic production capacities, and create jobs as well. This will further our mission of creating Atmanirbhar Bharat which is digitally empowered,” he added. The announcement came on a day when the Tamil Nadu government signed 28 MoUs for projects envisaging investments worth Rs 28,000 crore.

