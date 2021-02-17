STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai

Partners with contract manufacturer Cloud Network Technology

Published: 17th February 2021 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon

For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: E-commerce giant Amazon  announced on Tuesday that it will develop its first manufacturing facility in the country to produce Amazon Devices at Chennai. It will commence its manufacturing efforts with contract manufacturer Cloud Network Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn located in Chennai, and start production later this year, Amazon announced in its blog.

Amazon’s first manufacturing line in India is also seen giving  a boost to the government’s initiative to promote local manufacturing. Amit Agarwal, Global SVP and Country Leader for Amazon India said, “Amazon is committed to partner with the Indian government to advance the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We have pledged to invest $1 billion to digitise 10 million small and medium businesses, help Indian businesses sell worldwide thereby enabling $10 billion in cumulative exports, and create an additional 1million jobs by 2025,”.

He further added that Amazon’s Chennai manufacturing outlet will produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year catering to the demands of the Indian market.  The company also added that it will continuously evaluate whether to scale capacity to additional locations depending on the domestic demand.

Tweeting about the development, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “India is an attractive investment destination and is poised to become a major player in the global supply chain in the electronics and IT products industry,”.

“Our Government’s decision to launch a Production Linked Incentive Scheme has received tremendous response globally. We welcome Amazon’s decision to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai, as it will enhance domestic production capacities, and create jobs as well. This will further our mission of creating Atmanirbhar Bharat which is digitally empowered,” he added. The announcement came on a day when the Tamil Nadu government signed 28 MoUs for projects envisaging investments worth Rs 28,000 crore.

New Chennai facility to make Fire TV sticks

Amit Agarwal, Global SVP and Country Leader for Amazon India said that the new facility will produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year for the Indian market.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp