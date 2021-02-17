STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex tanks 400 points; HDFC twins drag

The 30-share BSE index ended 400.34 points or 0.77 per cent lower at 51,703.83, and the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 104.55 points or 0.68 per cent to 15,208.90.

Published: 17th February 2021 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex slumped 400 points on Wednesday tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and TCS amid a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 400.34 points or 0.77 per cent lower at 51,703.83, and the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 104.55 points or 0.68 per cent to 15,208.90.

Nestle India was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, HDFC twins and Dr Reddy's.

On the other hand, SBI, PowerGrid, NTPC and Reliance Industries were among the gainers. According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities witnessed pullback amid weak global cues.

"Profit-booking was visible in IT, Pharma and FMCG space, while PSU Banks continued to see investors' interest with PSU Bank index rising briskly by over 6 per cent," he said.

Rotational trading was seen, where a number of mid cap and small cap stocks witnessed sharp uptick as improving earnings visibility is attracting investors to this space especially in sectors which are considered to be beneficiary of higher capex, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong ended on a positive note, while those in Tokyo and Seoul were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with losses in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.58 per cent higher at USD 63.71 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp