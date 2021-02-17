STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex tumbles over 300 points in early trade; Nifty below 15,300

Nestle India was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 per cent, followed by ONGC, HDFC, TCS, PowerGrid and ICICI Bank.

Published: 17th February 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, market, stock market

A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 300 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and TCS amid a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 310.50 points or 0.60 per cent lower at 51,793.67. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 74.35 points or 0.49 per cent down at 15,239.10.

Nestle India was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 per cent, followed by ONGC, HDFC, TCS, PowerGrid and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were among the gainers. In the previous session, Sensex settled 49.96 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 52,104.17, and Nifty inched 1.25 points or 0.01 per cent lower to close at 15,313.45.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,144.09 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic markets do not look to be inspiring at the moment.

A continued buying from FPIs has been a major driving force for the market in the recent period. "The recent revival in earnings rebound is likely to sustain in subsequent fiscals. However, rise in commodity prices and risk emanating from hardening bold yields could be a medium-term concern.

"While we remain positive about the outlook of equities for the long-term perspective, markets may witness some amount of pullback in the near term and rotational trading might be visible," he said.

Modi noted that US equities finished mostly lower on Tuesday as sharp spike in 10-year treasury yield and energy prices dampened investors' sentiments.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while those in Tokyo and Seoul were in the red.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.21 per cent higher at USD 63.48 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp