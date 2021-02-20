STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges industry to unleash animal spirits; make India fastest growing economy

Nirmala Sitharaman said that disinvestment does not mean the government wants those undertakings to be closed down but wants those companies to be run better, improve productivity.

Published: 20th February 2021 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Calling for bigger investments from the private sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Centre has extended its full support during Covid-19 and now it is time that the private sectors unleash their “animal spirit” to make India one of the fastest growing economies of the world.

“Policies are clear, policy consistency has been underlined. I would like now, to see private investors and private industry in India coming forward with that so-called animal spirit,” Sitharaman said, while highlighting the policy measures taken under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package and those announced in the Budget. She was delivering the inaugural address at the 65th Foundation day of All Indian Management Association (AIMA) and 15th National Management Day.

Setting aside criticism over aggressive divestment drive, Sitharaman said that disinvestment does not mean the government wants those undertakings to be closed down but wants those companies (PSUs) to be run better, improve productivity.

“I am answerable for taxpayer’s money being used productively... and it should be spent on those who need all the support,” she said adding that government will stay away from the core sector.

