STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Godrej Locks eyes small-town India to unlock next phase of growth

Godrej Locks is a top player with 40 per cent market share among the organised players, he added. The market size for locks is pegged at Rs 5,200 crore.

Published: 20th February 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Godrej Locks and Architectural Fittings & Systems has drawn up plans to tap non-metros, particularly the tier III, tier IV cities as well as rural India, after the lock maker witnessed an uptick in its sales in these regions during Covid-19. 

Apart from increasing its penetration in the smaller towns, the company will also launch a new range of products to cater to these markets, said Shyam Motwani, EVP and Business Head, Godrej Locks and Architectural Fittings & Systems. Motwani further added that the share of sales from tier III and tier IV cities has increased to 26 per cent during October-January period of the current financial year from 22 per cent during the same period of last year. 

“Currently we have our presence in over 350 of such cities. We are expanding our footprints in smaller cities with a population of one lakh and  beyond by strengthening our distributors chain,” said Motwani. He added that soon the company will launch a new range of products designed to meet the needs of the smaller towns. He also pointed out that as the rural economy strengthens, the rural market, which remains untapped, will be growing too.

According  to Motwani, the locks and  architectural fittings category has witnessed a  significant growth of 18 per cent between October 2020 and January 2021 (in comparison to the same  period last fiscal and the company is hopeful of better performance in the coming months.

“Almost 86 per cent of our revenue is generated from the B2C market segment and the business growth will be driven by extracting more from the existing urban markets, by way of penetrating in tier III and IV cities and launching new products,” said Motwani. Godrej Locks is a top player with 40 per cent market share among the organised players, he added. The market size for locks is pegged at Rs 5,200 crore.

Contactless, safety

The manufacturer of innovative locking solutions has recently nnounced its foray into the contactless products segment and launched four products in the range including Universal Brass Key, Arm-Operated Door Handle and two variants of Foot-Operated Door Opener. The company has launched this range exclusively on e-commerce (Amazon India).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Godrej Locks
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp