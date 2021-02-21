Past, present, and future come together at L&T’s digital experience center

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro's newest project is a time machine of sorts—one that bridges the company’s past, present, and future together in a high-tech array of digitally-driven experiences. Called Planet L&T, the corporate experience centre is located in Powai, Mumbai at the company’s new corporate office tower, and occupies over 11,500 square feet of space.

The company’s spokespersons say the center is aimed at giving visitors a peek into its 80-year plus legacy, the history of its growth from Mumbai, and its vision for the future.

“At Planet L&T, visitors can experience the whole of L&T’s journey—not just what we have achieved and built in the past, but also what we are doing now, and our vision for the future. The experience centre has twelve different zones, including an immersive zone where visitors can view some of our most iconic projects and products, and a Deep Dive zone showcasing technology,” said Yuvraj Mehta, Head, Corporate Brand Management & Communications, Larsen & Toubro.

Any visitor to Planet L&T is greeted right off the bat by the center’s very own robot hostess Elle, something that only underscores the perception that while the center displays a lot of L&T’s past glories, the focus is on the future and technology is where the priorities lie.

According to the firm, “Planet L&T talks in a technology idiom… Thus, the medium is the message”. After the welcome dome with Elle, where a short film is played on a miniplanetarium style screen, the visitor can experience a series of themed zones—one displays all milestones it has achieved.