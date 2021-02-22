STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

No possibility of implementing old pension scheme: Centre 

The NPS has been applicable for all central government staff who had joined service on or after January 1, 2004. 

Published: 22nd February 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  If you were one among the few central government employees who have been seeking the reimplementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) replaced by the market-linked New Pension Scheme (NPS) you are out of luck. The NPS has been applicable for all central government staff who had joined service on or after January 1, 2004. 

According to an official note from the Union Ministry of Finance last week, the Centre said that scrapping the NPS and reimplementing the OPS for a particular section of people was not feasible. However, the government attempted to assure those asking for the OPS by stating that the NPS scheme would provide a comparable and decent replacement rate vis-a-vis OPS.

“With a growing corpus, prudent investment norms and recent measures of the Government to streamline the NPS, it is expected that NPS would provide a comparable and decent replacement rate vis-a-vis Old Pension Scheme,” the statement said. The response comes after a section of central government employees who had joined service after January 1, 2004, the cut off date for the NPS, sought the implementation of the OPS for them too.

The ministry went on to point out that both the NPS and OPS are different in nature, structure, and benefit, and hence, may not be compared. The OPS is a defined pension initiativeof the Government of India while the NPS is a contributory pension scheme without any defined benefits. 

Under the NPS, these benefits depend on factors such as the contribution, entry age, period of subscription, type of investment pattern opted by the subscriber, investment income accrued, percentage of total corpus utilized for pension, etc.

Over half of NPS subscribers are Government staff

As on December 31, 2020, there are 13.99 million subscribers and over Rs 5,34,188 crore of assets under management under the NPS. Government employees, including both Central and state, account for more than half of the subscriber base and nearly 85 per cent of the AUM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Old Pension Scheme New Pension Scheme
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp