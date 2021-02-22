STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rapido launches rental services for multi-point trips in six cities

'In the last few months, we have noticed a rising need for multi-stop, affordable and easily accessible ride among customers, especially our high usage customers,' Rapido Co-Founder said.

Published: 22nd February 2021 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

An image of a Rapido bike taxi driver used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

An image of a Rapido bike taxi driver used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Bike taxi platform Rapido on Monday announced the launch of rental services for multi-point trips in six cities --Bangaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur.

Rapido Rental can be booked under selected package duration of one hour, two hours, three hours, four hours and six hours, and a dedicated 'Captain' (Rapido driver partner) will be available with the customer throughout the trip, it said in a statement.

"Introducing the concept of 2W bike taxi rental services, the company aims to cater to those customers who have to complete multiple tasks at different locations and want to avoid the hassle of multiple bookings and waiting for the ride to arrive," it said.

Rapido Co-Founder Aravind Sanka said,"In the last few months, we have noticed a rising need for multi-stop, affordable and easily accessible ride among customers, especially our high usage customers." The company plans to expand the rental service in close to 100 cities that Rapido is present in.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rapido
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp