Voda-Idea launches premium VOD service on Vi Movies & TV app; teams up with Hungama

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea on Monday announced the launch of Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) service on Vi Movies and TV App, in partnership with Hungama, as the telco looks to strengthen its OTT play.

The PVOD market in India is "premature but promising" as the Indian audience continues to be price-conscious and choosy, Vodafone Idea (VIL) said in a statement adding such models are changing in the new post pandemic era as consumers explore alternate options of entertainment from comfort of their homes.

The company said Vi Movies and TV Pay per view model a natural extension of its entertainment offerings.

"The current offerings allow users to watch content at no extra cost as per their recharge or post-paid plans. Pay per view launch is furthering the agenda to empower users to pay for the content that they want to watch, in a language they want to watch," the statement said.

The partnership between VIL and Hungama is aimed at bolstering growth of digital ecosystem in India, and will allow the telcos' customers to access premium Hollywood movies.

Among the titles that will be showcased and available for VIL customers, as a part of this initiative are Tenet, Joker, Birds of Prey, SCOOB, Aquaman, and others.

Commenting on the partnership, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer of VIL said, With the opening of the economy and entertainment business, new content consumption models are emerging that allow users to watch single content for a specific price.

Our innovative and partnership-led content strategy has helped us adopt a telco-first approach for content monetisation in this hugely untapped market".

VIL looks forward to working with like-minded partners like Hungama Digital, to grow this segment, Khosla added.