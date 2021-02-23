STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adani Enterprises, EdgeConneX form JV to develop data centers in India

Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX said in Adani, the company has found the ideal partner in India.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adani Enterprises on Tuesday said it has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with US' EdgeConneX to form an equal partnership company to develop and operate data centers throughout India.

In a regulatory filing, Adani Enterprises said it has signed a JV agreement with EdgeConneX through its affiliate EdgeConneX Europe and DC Development Chennai (DCDCPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, for strategic partnership for data center business in India...and 50 per cent equity stake dilution of DCDCPL by the company to ECX Europe BV on fulfillment of certain terms and conditions.

The joint venture aims to develop 1 GW of data center capacity over the next decade.

The AdaniConneX JV will focus on building a network of hyperscale data centers in India, starting with the Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vizag and Hyderabad markets.

Development and construction at these sites have already begun, the companies said.

Without specifying the value of investment, the companies in a joint statement said that in addition to full scale data centers, AdaniConneX will also develop a portfolio of Edge data centers strategically located throughout India that will support the need for more proximate capacity.

"These Edge sites are designed and planned to easily scale with demand and become full scale data center campuses. Importantly, this pan-Indian platform of hyperscale and hyperlocal data centers will largely be powered by renewable energy," the statement said.

Gautam Adani, Adani Group Chairman of the said India currently has one of world's largest data subscriber population and to address the need for a reliable infrastructure to support Cloud, Content, Network, IoT, 5G, AI and enterprise requirements, data centers are a fundamental infrastructure need of a nation.

"The Adani Group brings to the table a unique combination of green power, real estate expertise, access to undersea cable landing stations, and several nodes across the country that will serve as edge locations.

"In addition to EdgeConneX's domain expertise and cutting-edge technology in the data center business, we have been very impressed with the agility they bring to the joint venture," he said.

The partnership intends to leverage Adani Group's presence in energy management, renewable power and real estate development sectors, as well as their experience in building and managing large infrastructure projects throughout India.

Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX said in Adani, the company has found the ideal partner in India.

"They possess the necessary capabilities and unique expertise in India required to build out critical digital infrastructure that can best support our customers across the entire country," Brouckman added.

In May last year, Adani Enterprises had formed a wholly-owned subsidiary DDCPL for data centre infrastructure.

